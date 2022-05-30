Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Griffin made a pair of relief appearances for the Royals in mid-May, and he allowed four runs in two innings. The southpaw has been much more effective in Omaha, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 19.2 innings over 13 relief appearances. While his first three major-league appearances have come out of the bullpen, Griffin has experience working as a starter in past minor-league seasons. The Royals haven't announced who will fill Zack Greinke's (elbow) spot in the rotation after he was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, but it's possible that Griffin will be in the mix to take on a starting role.
