Royals' Foster Griffin: Sent down to minor-league camp
Griffin is headed to minor-league camp, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Griffin had a disappointing spring, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 4.0 innings. The 22-year-old left-hander is expected to begin the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas after a short stint at big-league camp.
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...