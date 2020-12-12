Griffin (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.
Griffin became an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of December after being non-tendered by Kansas City, but he'll return to the organization on a minor-league pact. It's not yet known whether he'll be able to pitch in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
