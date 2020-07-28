Griffin left Monday's game against the Tigers with a left forearm strain, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
This is better than a sprain, but it still seems likely that Griffin's season is over. Not only was this Griffin's big-league debut and his 25th birthday, but he had retired all five batters he faced before suffering the injury.
