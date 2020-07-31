Griffin (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Griffin made his MLB debut Monday but suffered a left forearm strain that should end his season. Although he'll be able to return after 45 days under the revised rules for the 2020 season, the Royals will likely choose to let him fully recover ahead of the 2021 season rather than rushing him back.
