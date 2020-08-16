Griffin underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, he revealed on his personal Twitter page Saturday.
Griffin tore his UCL in his major-league debut back on July 27. The timing of the injury almost certainly means he'll miss the entirety of the 2021 season as well as the rest of this year, though he'll have a good chance to be at full strength when he reports for spring training in 2022. At that point, he'll be a 26-year-old with just five outs of big-league experience to his name.
