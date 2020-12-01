Cordero agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Also related to Cordero is the fact that the Royals signed Michael Taylor to a one-year deal earlier in the week, with the expectation that Taylor will compete for playing time in center field. Cordero could outplay Taylor or get time in a corner, but the there will be more competition for playing time. Last season Cordero hit .211 with two home runs and one steal in 42 plate appearances. He missed significant time with a wrist injury.