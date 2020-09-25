Cordero left Thursday's game against the Tigers with leg cramps, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Nick Heath replaced Cordero in center field. Cordero is expected to be good to go for Friday's tilt.
More News
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Goes deep twice against Cardinals•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Undergoes hamate surgery•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Transferred to 60-day injured list•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Lands on IL with sprained wrist•
-
Royals' Franchy Cordero: Sitting again Saturday•