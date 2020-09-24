Cordero went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Cordero launched a three-run shot in the sixth inning off reliever Seth Elledge and a solo shot off Kodi Whitley, but he also plated another run with an RBI single in the bottom of the second that scored Hunter Dozier. This was Cordero's first game after being activated from the 45-day injured list Wednesday and will attempt to end the season as strongly as he can, with the Royals playing their final four games of the season against the Tigers at home starting Thursday.