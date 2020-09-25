Cordero (leg) will bat eighth and play center field Friday against the Tigers.
Cordero left Thursday's game with leg cramps, but the issue was evidently a minor one, as he's ready to go without missing a single start. The outfielder has hit .219/.265/.469 in 13 games so far this season.
