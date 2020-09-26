Cordero is not starting Saturday against Detroit, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Cordero returned from hamate surgery and Wednesday and started three straight games, going 4-for-10 with a pair of homers. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Edward Olivares serving as the center fielder.
