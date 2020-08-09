Cordero was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after being diagnosed with a sprained right wrist.

Cordero hadn't started since tweaking his wrist in batting practice Wednesday, but he was able to make a pinch-hit at-bat Saturday in the Royals' 9-6 win over the Twins. The 25-year-old's wrist apparently didn't respond as well to the plate appearance as the Royals had hoped, so he'll now be shut down for at least a week while he looks to move past the injury. The Royals activated Hunter Dozier from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.