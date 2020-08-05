Cordero was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Cordero was original set to bat seventh and start in center field, but the Royals released an updated lineup with him on the bench. It's unclear if the 25-year-old removal is due to an injury. Whit Merrifield will start in center field with Jorge Soler in right, while Ryan McBroom serves as the designated hitter.