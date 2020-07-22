Cordero will likely start the season on the 30-man roster, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Cordero was in danger of losing his roster spot with the Padres, but he was traded to the Royals on Thursday and will likely take a spot on the 30-man roster with Hunter Dozier set to miss time after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Cordero could carve out some playing time due to his defensive versatility in the outfield. The 25-year-old appeared in nine games for the Padres in 2019, recording one extra-base hit with two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.