Cordero was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs due to a wrist injury, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.comreports.

The 25-year-old was set to start in center field Wednesday, but he was removed from the lineup after his wrist tightened up during batting practice. Manager Mike Matheny said they don't believe there's any structural damage, so Cordero should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.