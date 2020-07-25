Cordero isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
Although Hunter Dozier (illness) remains sidelined, Cordero will play a bench role for the second consecutive game Saturday. Whit Merrifield will shift to right field with Bubba Starling starting in center field, batting ninth.
