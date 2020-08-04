Cordero isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
Cordero has seen an uptick in playing time recently with Hunter Dozier (illness) sidelined, but he's gone just 3-for-17 with a double, two RBI and one stolen base over the last six games. With the 25-year-old on the bench, Jorge Soler will shift to right field with Ryan McBroom serving as the designated hitter, batting fifth.
