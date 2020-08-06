Cordero (wrist) is not starting Thursday against the Cubs.
Cordero tweaked his wrist during batting practice Wednesday and will miss a second straight game as a result. Nick Heath is starting in center field in his absence, with Alex Gordon in left and Whit Merrifield in right.
