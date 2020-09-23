Cordero (wrist) was activated from the 45-day injured list Wednesday.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery on the hamate bone in his wrist wrist Aug. 11, and he'll return to the active roster after missing about six weeks. Edward Olivares has taken over a starting role in the outfield, so Cordero may be relegated to working as the fourth outfielder for the final few games of the season.
