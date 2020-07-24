Cordero was added to Kansas City's 30-man roster Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Cordero was acquired by the Royals earlier in the month and, as expected, is set to break camp with his new team. With Hunter Dozier (illness) sidelined to start the season, the outfielder could carve out a role for himself early on.
