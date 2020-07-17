Cordero was traded to the Royals along with Ronald Bolanos (ribs) in return for Tim Hill on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cordero brings much-needed power potential to a Royals lineup that finished 28th in home runs with 162 long balls during 2019. The 25-year-old played in just nine major-league games last season while battling elbow and quadriceps injuries. The left-handed-hitting outfielder owns a .240/.306/.431 major-league slash line across three seasons and will likely get plenty of chances to improve on that line this season.