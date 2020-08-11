Cordero underwent surgery on his right hamate bone Tuesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Cordero was transferred to the 45-day injured list Monday despite an initial diagnosis of a sprained wrist, but the procedure seemingly clarifies the reason for the move. Injuries will yet again prevent the toolsy outfielder from getting the chance to establish himself, as he appeared in just 11 games before suffering the injury. He technically still has time to return from the injured list in time to play in the last few games of the season, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so.
