The Royals have selected Mozzicato with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Mozzicato solidified himself as one of the top prep lefties in the class with a string of four straight no-hitters this spring. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, there is a lot of projection remaining, and he didn't turn 18 until June. He has a low-90s fastball and plus curveball that really flummoxed high school hitters in Connecticut. Mozzicato's athleticism leads evaluators to project enough command to start, but refining his third-pitch changeup will be important in pro ball.