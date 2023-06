Mozzicato was placed on the 7-day injured list with Saturday and is expected to miss a month with an undisclosed injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mozzicato suffered the injury after colliding with a teammate during practice. While the Royals have provided a timeline for his return, his exact injury remains unclear. The injury disrupts an excellent season for the 2021 seventh-overall pick, as he owns a 40.0 percent strikeout rate and a 2.14 ERA in nine starts for Single-A Columbus.