Royals' Frank Schwindel: Called up, in Opening Day lineup
The Royals selected Schwindel's contract and will include him in the lineup Thursday for their season opener against the White Sox. He'll start at first base and hit fifth.
Schwindel has raked in the high minors over the past three seasons and turned in an .842 OPS in 556 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha in 2018. Despite his success at the dish, Schwindel's status as a 26-year-old, first-base-only prospect made it rather unlikely that he would break camp with the big club, so his inclusion on the roster is somewhat unexpected. Even more surprisingly, Schwindel will crack the lineup in the opener, as prevailing wisdom suggested that Ryan O'Hearn would slot in at first base. The Royals' decision to turn to Schwindel suggests he might now rank as the preferred option at the position, making him a player of interest in AL-only formats.
