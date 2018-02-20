Royals' Frank Schwindel: Long shot for opening at first base

Schwindel is among the options being considered for the Royals' vacancy at first base this spring, the Kansas City Star reports.

A 13th-round pick of the Royals out of St. John's in 2013, Schwindel put together his best professional season in 2017, swatting 23 homers between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha while posting a combined .329/.349/.541 line. Although he does not strike out much, Schwindel rarely walks, and he's considered a long shot to come away with the starting gig with the likes of Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn ahead of him on the organizational depth chart. It's also possible that the Royals will seek a low-cost option in free agency to fill the void, making it even more unlikely that Schwindel begins the season in Kansas City.