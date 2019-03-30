Royals' Frank Schwindel: Retreats to bench
Schwindel Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Schwindel surprisingly slotted in as the Royals' starting first baseman and No. 5 hitter in Thursday's season opener, but he may have just received the nod since a lefty (Carlos Rodon) was starting for the opposition. According to Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, manager Ned Yost said the Royals would utility a loose platoon at first base, with Schwindel handling the smaller share of action and Ryan O'Hearn drawing most of the starts at the position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...