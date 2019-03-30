Schwindel Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Schwindel surprisingly slotted in as the Royals' starting first baseman and No. 5 hitter in Thursday's season opener, but he may have just received the nod since a lefty (Carlos Rodon) was starting for the opposition. According to Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, manager Ned Yost said the Royals would utility a loose platoon at first base, with Schwindel handling the smaller share of action and Ryan O'Hearn drawing most of the starts at the position.

