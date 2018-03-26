Royals' Frank Schwindel: Returns to minors
The Royals reassigned Schwindel to minor-league camp Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
Schwindel was considered a long shot for the Royals first base job, odds which became even longer with the addition of Lucas Duda in late February. The 25-year-old is coming off his best professional season as he slashed .329/.349/.541 with 23 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in 2017.
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...