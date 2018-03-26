The Royals reassigned Schwindel to minor-league camp Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

Schwindel was considered a long shot for the Royals first base job, odds which became even longer with the addition of Lucas Duda in late February. The 25-year-old is coming off his best professional season as he slashed .329/.349/.541 with 23 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in 2017.