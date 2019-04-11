Schwindel was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

To occupy the short side of a first-base platoon, a hitter needs to really do damage at the plate, and Schwindel did not hold up that end of the bargain (1-for-15) in the early going. The Royals summoned Jake Newberry from Triple-A to bolster the bullpen in a corresponding move.

