Reyes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Reyes is on the bench for the second time in three games against a right-handed pitcher (Jacob deGrom), but he still appears to be in relatively good standing for a near-everyday role. Though he's supplied a lowly .222/.282/.389 slash line through 39 plate appearances, his .296 woBA is still good for fifth among all hitters in a Royals lineup that contains numerous black holes.