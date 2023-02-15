Reyes signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Royals, according to Anne Rogers and Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

The deal includes an invitation to the major-league side of spring training, where Reyes will try to lumber up and carve out an Opening Day roster spot. The 27-year-old popped 30 home runs in 115 games for Cleveland in 2021 before slumping to a .221/.273/.365 batting line with only 14 homers over 118 games between the Guardians and Cubs in 2022. If he does make the squad in Kansas City, it will probably be as a part-time DH and bench bat. He can also handle a bit of corner-outfield work, though most defensive metrics would advise against it.