Royals' Franmil Reyes: Reinstated from paternity leave
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reyes (personal) has been reinstated from paternity list by the Royals on Monday.
Reyes missed three games while attending to a new addition to his family. Nate Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move to make room for Reyes on the roster.
