Fermin went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in a loss to the Orioles on Thursday.

Fermin was called up to the big club Tuesday and got the start behind the plate Thursday. The 27-year-old enjoyed by far his best performance as a major-leaguer, as he had just one hit over 14 career plate appearances entering the contest. Fermin fell a double short of the cycle, hitting a solo homer to left field in the third inning, knocking a triple and scoring a run in the fourth, and finishing his day with an RBI single in the ninth. Fermin isn't going to supplant primary catcher Salvador Perez (who was the team's DH on Thursday) on a regular basis, but he appears lined up to be KC's backup backstop and could earn more opportunities to have his bat worked into the lineup. He was excellent at the Triple-A level prior to his promotion, slashing .304/.448/.674 with five homers and 14 RBI across 58 plate appearances.