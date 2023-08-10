Fermin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Fermin is 9-for-28 (.321) with three homers, two doubles and five RBI over seven games in August. With Salvador Perez seeing more time at first base, Fermin has been able to carve out a larger role behind the plate. The catcher is slashing a strong .303/.339/.542 with nine long balls, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 166 plate appearances this season, suggesting his recent success is more than a flash in a pan. That said, Fermin has a .342 BABIP on the year, so he's also had a decent share of good luck.