The Royals added Fermin to their 60-man roster pool July 4.
Fermin and fellow backstop Allan de San Miguel were invited to summer camp after the Royals placed two of their top three catchers (Salvador Perez and Meibrys Viloria) on the injured list the same day. Since that time, the Royals have placed No. 2 catcher Cam Gallagher (illness) on the COVID-19 list, leaving Oscar Hernandez, Fermin and de San Miguel as the only healthy bodies behind the plate for now. The 25-year-old Fermin split time between Low-A Lexington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2019, slashing .259/.298/.418 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI over 316 at-bats.