The Royals recalled Speier from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Speier will be joining the Royals' 26-man active roster as a replacement for starting pitcher Brady Singer (personal), who was one of 10 Royals placed on the restricted list Thursday ahead of the team's four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. Because Singer started Wednesday's contest, the Royals weren't able to immediately replace him on the roster until three days later. Speier will give the Royals a fresh left-handed arm out of the bullpen Sunday in the team's final game before the All-Star break.