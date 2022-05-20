Speier (0-1) took the loss Thursday versus the White Sox. He allowed a run on three hits and recorded only one out, a strikeout.

Speier got into trouble when tasked with pitching the seventh inning. He allowed singles to three of the four batters he faced, with Adam Engel knocking in the go-ahead run for the White Sox. After 11.1 scoreless innings to start the season, Speier's experienced some regression with four runs allowed in his last two innings across three appearances. The southpaw still owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB through 13.1 innings, but he'll need to settle back in after some shaky outings in the last week.