Speier allowed a hit in a scoreless inning in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Twins.
Thursday's outing was just the second appearance of the year for Speier. He's covered 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing only two hits. The 27-year-old southpaw made just 24 major-league appearances across the previous three seasons. He'll likely continue to serve as a middle-innings option while with the Royals, though it's unclear if he'll stay in the big leagues when rosters go from 28 to 26 players on May 2.