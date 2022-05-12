Speier didn't allow a baserunner in two innings, striking out one in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Wednesday's was a bullpen game for the Royals, and Speier got it started the right way before turning the ball over to Joel Payamps. Through eight outings, Speier has yet to allow a run or issue a walk. The southpaw has racked up eight strikeouts while allowing just three hits over 11.1 innings, though he's yet to record a decision, a save or a hold. His success as an opener Wednesday could lead to him seeing more time in that role later in the year if necessary.