Royals' Gabe Speier: Sent to Royals in Jon Jay trade

The Diamondbacks traded Speier and Elvis Luciano to the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Jon Jay, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Speier was originally acquired by the Diamondbacks as part of the Sonny Gray trade back in 2015. The 23-year-old owns a 3.03 ERA and 26:10 K:BB across 29.2 innings with Double-A Jackson this season.