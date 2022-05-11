Speier is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Texas and is expected to serve as the opener in a bullpen day, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Speier has yet to allow a run over seven relief appearances this season but hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of those outings. The Royals are thus unlikely to keep him in the game more than one time through the order before turning the game over to their relief corps. Former starting pitcher Kris Bubic will be available out of the bullpen and hasn't been used since May 4, so he could be a logical candidate to pick up the bulk of the innings behind Speier.