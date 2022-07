The Royals have selected Cross with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A lefty-hitting 6-foot-3 outfielder, Cross hit .328/.411/.660 with 17 home runs, 12 steals and a 41:30 K:BB in 57 games as a junior at Virginia Tech. His swing is a little long and has a low bat path, so there will be some swing and miss. Cross is an above-average runner with plus raw power, so there is an intriguing power/speed blend if he hits enough to play every day.