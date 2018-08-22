Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Allows three runs in loss to Rays
Sparkman (0-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks across four innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Rays. He struck out five.
Sparkman allowed a solo home run in the second inning and ran into trouble in the fourth, when he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk before escaping the frame. He wasn't brought out for the fifth with his pitch count sitting at 88, which was his highest of the season. Sparkman appears set to remain in the rotation for the time being, but his inability to go deep into games or generate strikeouts (14:7 K:BB in August) put a firm cap on his fantasy relevance. He'll be hard-pressed to turn things around this weekend against the Indians.
