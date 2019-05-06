The Royals recalled Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Sparkman previously served as the Royals' 26th man for their doubleheader May 1 versus the Rays. While starting the second game of the twin bill, Sparkman turned in the best outing of his career, blanking a solid Rays offense over seven frames while conceding only three hits and one walk. He'll rejoin Kansas City in a long-relief role but should be the first choice if a rotation spot should open up at any point.

