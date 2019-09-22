Sparkman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Twins, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was nursing a 2-1 lead through four innings but the wheels came off in the fifth, as Sparkman put the first four batters aboard before getting the hook, with all four eventually coming around to score. Fortunately for him, he avoided his 12th loss when the Royals rallied to tie it in the top of the sixth before erupting for seven runs in the ninth. Sparkman is set for one more start in 2019, taking a 6.11 ERA and 77:40 K:BB through 131 innings into a home rematch with the Twins on Sept. 28.