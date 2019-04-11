Sparkman is an option to start Monday's game against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals don't have any appealing options for the fifth starter's spot, with Danny Duffy (shoulder) still a couple weeks away from returning. Heath Fillmyer and Scott Barlow are the other options being considered. Sparkman gave up two runs in 2.2 innings Tuesday in his only big-league appearance this season.