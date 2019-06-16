Sparkman (1-3) was handed the loss Saturday at Minnesota by allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits across five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Sparkman was looked good with a 4-1 lead through four innings, but the Twins rallied for three runs on three hits and an error to ultimately turn the tide of the game. The 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB this season and lines up to face the Twins again Thursday.