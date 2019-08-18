Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Delivers another quality start
Sparkman gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three through six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Sunday.
Sparkman allowed a three-run home run in the first inning, but he was able to rebound for five scoreless innings to deliver his second quality start in as many outings. Sparkman had a 2.84 ERA at home coming into this contest, and he continued his solid work at Kauffman Stadium. The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 16 starts this season. Sparkman will make his next start Saturday against the Indians at Progressive Field.
More News
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: No-decision in suspended game•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Rough outing in no-decision•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Clobbered again by Cleveland•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Saddled with sixth loss•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Tosses shutout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...