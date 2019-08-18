Sparkman gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three through six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Sunday.

Sparkman allowed a three-run home run in the first inning, but he was able to rebound for five scoreless innings to deliver his second quality start in as many outings. Sparkman had a 2.84 ERA at home coming into this contest, and he continued his solid work at Kauffman Stadium. The 27-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 16 starts this season. Sparkman will make his next start Saturday against the Indians at Progressive Field.