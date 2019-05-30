Sparkman was ejected during the second inning of Wednesday's start against the White Sox after hitting Tim Anderson on the bill of the helmet with a pitch, White Sox Talk reports.

It may not have been intentional given Sparkman threw an 86-mph changeup, but given the recent history between Anderson and the Royals the home plate umpire opted not to take any chances. Sparkman gave up four runs on three hits and a hit batter across one inning, and as of the fourth inning was in line for the loss.