Sparkman (4-11) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-6 victory over the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander coughed up all three runs in the first inning but settled down after that, and the Royals backed him up with five homers on the night. It's Sparkman's first win since July 16, and he'll take a 5.94 ERA and 72:35 K:BB through 122.2 innings into his next start Monday in Oakland.